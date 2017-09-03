North Korea claims to have developed hydrogen bomb

State media reported dictator Kim Jong-un had inspected the weapon of 'great destructive power'.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un reportedly inspected the weapon. PA

North Korea says it has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be mounted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

State media reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had inspected the weapon which possesses "great destructive power", and watched it loaded onto a long-range missile launcher.

They continued that Mr Kim "felt the pride" of "bolstering up the nuclear forces at a great price" with a "thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power made by our own great efforts and technology".

The article continued that the pariah state's leader "expressed great satisfaction over the fact that our scientists do anything without fail if the party is determined to do".

It was also claimed that the hydrogen bomb had an "explosive power" of between tens and hundreds of kilotons, which could be detonated at high altitudes, resulting in a "super-powerful attack".

The latest claim from the secretive state comes just days after it launched a ballistic missile over Japan and sparking international condemnation.