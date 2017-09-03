  • STV
North Korea hails 'perfect success' of H-bomb test

ITV

Japan and South Korea recorded major tremors from a device designed for a new ballistic missile.

Images of Kim Jong-un purportedly signing the suspected nuclear test ran on North Korean state TV.
Images of Kim Jong-un purportedly signing the suspected nuclear test ran on North Korean state TV.

North Korea has hailed the "perfect success" of a hydrogen bomb test as its neighbouring rivals condemned the nation's sixth nuclear test.

Japan and South Korea recorded major tremors from a device designed for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and several times more powerful than an atomic bomb.

A blast at 12.29pm local time in the northern North Korean province of Hamgyong was recorded as an artificial 5.6 magnitude quake by South Korea's weather agency and a 6.3 magnitude explosion by the US Geological Survey.

ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward tweeted:

The blast came hours after Pyongyang issued images of Kim Jong-un inspecting the hydrogen bomb designed for ICBMs.

North Korean state TV later announced the "recent test" of a bomb with "unprecedentedly big power".

"The perfect success in the test of the H-bomb for ICBM ... marked a very significant occasion in attaining the final goal of completing the state nuclear force."

The tremors were detected hours after Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of an apparent hydrogen bomb into a new ICBM.
The tremors were detected hours after Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of an apparent hydrogen bomb into a new ICBM.

China's earthquake administration detected a second tremor of magnitude 4.6 minutes after the first from what it described as a "cave-in".

However, South Korea's weather agency said no second quake occurred.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the action, saying: "It is absolutely unacceptable if North Korea did force another nuclear test, and we must protest strongly."

News of North Korea's suspected nuclear test was broadcast in Japan.
News of North Korea's suspected nuclear test was broadcast in Japan.

North Korea conducted two nuclear tests last year, the most recent in September, amid international alarm and condemnation led by the US.

The weapons tests include flight-testing developmental ICBMs and recently flying a ballistic missile over Japan as it bids to obtain a nuclear-armed missile.

North Korea last month flew a missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
North Korea last month flew a missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

US President Donald Trump, who is yet to respond to the latest suspected nuclear test, had said "all options are on the table" after the missile was fired over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Mr Trump warned North Korean leader Kim he faced "fire and fury" if he continued to pursue his nuclear ambitions.

In a written statement he said the "threatening and destabilising actions" only increased Pyongyang's isolation in the region and around the world.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.