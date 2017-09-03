Homes evacuated as Los Angeles faces 'largest ever fire'

More than 700 homes have been evacuated and remaining residents warned they may need to leave.

People have been evacuated in parts of Los Angeles after the "largest ever" wildfire hit the area.

The blaze had spread across nearly 6,000 acres by Saturday night as the "La Tuna Fire" continued to burn, devastating buildings in its path, including homes.

Around 800 firefighters were battling the inferno in fierce heat, with the city experiencing a week-long heatwave.

Aircraft were brought in to drop water on the flames in a bid to contain the spread of the fire.

More than 700 homes have been evacuated in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles officials have warned remaining residents that they may need to leave at short notice.

"This is, by acreage, perhaps the largest fire we've ever experienced in the city of Los Angeles," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Mr Garcetti declared a local emergency on Saturday evening and requested that the governor declare an emergency so the city can receive state and federal assistance.

There have been no deaths or firefighter injuries as a result of the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which started on Friday, remains unknown.