Police dog given emotional farewell in Connecticut

Officer Michael D'Aresta carried K9 Hunter through a guard of honour in Middletown.

Colleagues and residents form a guard of honour for the police canine Middletown Police Department

A police dog was given an emotional send off by police officers and locals in Connecticut, USA, after being put down.

K9 Hunter had served with Middletown Police Department since joining up with his handler - Officer Michael D'Aresta - in 2007.

After being diagnosed with liver cancer, the dog was put down.

Officer D'Aresta was pictured carrying him through the middle of a guard of honour, with many saluting the canine.

Officer Michael D'Aresta unfortunately has to make the toughest decision any K9 handler dreads making this evening at Pieper Olson in Middletown at 1830 hours. > K9 Hunter has been ill for that past several days and when tests were conducted they revealed that K9 Hunter has a very aggressive form of Liver cancer. They unfortunately recommended that he be euthanized. > Officer D'Aresta and Hunter have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007. > So as you can imagine, this is extremely difficult for Mike and his family. Sgt. Doug Clark Middletown K-9 supervisor