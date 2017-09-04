North Korea leader 'begging for war', says UN ambassador

Nikki Haley tells the organisation the US does not have 'unlimited' patience.

South Korea has carried out military exercise in response to the North's actions. AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "begging for war" and the United States does not have "unlimited" patience, the UN Security Council has been told.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the council must adopt the "strongest possible measures" against the rogue state.

The UN Security Council met in New York one day after Pyongyang carried out its largest-ever nuclear test explosion.

Earlier, South Korea fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on North Korea's main nuclear test site.

Following weeks of growing tensions and continued defiance of the international community by North Korea, US President Donald Trump refused to rule out military action against Pyongyang, replying "we'll see" when asked if he would attack the country.

Recent action by North Korea include flight-testing developmental ICBMs and flying a ballistic missile over Japan as it bids to obtain a nuclear-armed missile.

On Sunday, in an underground test of what leader Kim Jong Un's government claimed was a hydrogen bomb, the North carried out its sixth nuclear test since 2006.

At the UN, Japan, the UK and China were among those to join the US in condemning the action.

The US ambassador said that "time after time" talks with North Korea had failed and that the UN had "kicked the can down the road long enough".

Ms Haley said: "[Kim's] abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited.

"We will defend our allies and our territory."

She added that the time had come to "exhaust all diplomatic measures".

On Sunday, Mr Trump tweeted that the US was considering "stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea".

Ms Haley appeared to reiterate this threat on Monday, telling the UN: "The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions."

The US had warned North Korea of a "massive military response" to further aggressive actions.

South Korea's military said its live-fire exercise on Monday was meant to "strongly warn" North Korea. The drill involved F-15 fighter jets and the country's land-based "Hyunmoo" ballistic missiles firing into the Sea of Japan.

Mr Trump is due to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on on Monday as the crisis deepens.