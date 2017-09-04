  • STV
  • MySTV

North Korea leader 'begging for war', says UN ambassador

ITV

Nikki Haley tells the organisation the US does not have 'unlimited' patience.

South Korea has carried out military exercise in response to the North's actions.
South Korea has carried out military exercise in response to the North's actions. AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "begging for war" and the United States does not have "unlimited" patience, the UN Security Council has been told.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the council must adopt the "strongest possible measures" against the rogue state.

The UN Security Council met in New York one day after Pyongyang carried out its largest-ever nuclear test explosion.

Earlier, South Korea fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on North Korea's main nuclear test site.

Following weeks of growing tensions and continued defiance of the international community by North Korea, US President Donald Trump refused to rule out military action against Pyongyang, replying "we'll see" when asked if he would attack the country.

Recent action by North Korea include flight-testing developmental ICBMs and flying a ballistic missile over Japan as it bids to obtain a nuclear-armed missile.

On Sunday, in an underground test of what leader Kim Jong Un's government claimed was a hydrogen bomb, the North carried out its sixth nuclear test since 2006.

At the UN, Japan, the UK and China were among those to join the US in condemning the action.

The US ambassador said that "time after time" talks with North Korea had failed and that the UN had "kicked the can down the road long enough".

Ms Haley said: "[Kim's] abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited.

"We will defend our allies and our territory."

She added that the time had come to "exhaust all diplomatic measures".

On Sunday, Mr Trump tweeted that the US was considering "stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea".

Ms Haley appeared to reiterate this threat on Monday, telling the UN: "The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions."

The US had warned North Korea of a "massive military response" to further aggressive actions.

South Korea's military said its live-fire exercise on Monday was meant to "strongly warn" North Korea. The drill involved F-15 fighter jets and the country's land-based "Hyunmoo" ballistic missiles firing into the Sea of Japan.

Mr Trump is due to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on on Monday as the crisis deepens.

Kim Jong-un has repeatedly defied the international community.
Kim Jong-un has repeatedly defied the international community. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.