'Dangerous' Hurricane Irma heading for Caribbean

Category 4 storm could directly affect British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later in week.

Satellite image shows Hurricane Irma in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. AP

A "dangerous" hurricane which is heading for the Caribbean has been upgraded to a category 4 storm.

Hurricane Irma, which is currently in the mid Atlantic, is expected to bring "life-threatening winds".

The storm, which was around 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands late on Monday afternoon, has winds of 130 mph and is moving west at 13 mph.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said: "Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion."

Irma could directly affect the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later this week.

Tropical storm force winds could arrive in these areas by early on Wednesday, it has been warned.

The Bahamas and Cuba may also be in Irma's path, while there is an "increasing chance" that parts of the Florida Peninsula could be hit, the NHC said.