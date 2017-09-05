South Korea displays naval power as US pursue sanctions

Warships fired shots hours after the US accused Kim Jong-un of 'begging for war'.

South Korean navy ships fired during a drill in the country's eastern seas. AP

South Korean warships have fired shots as the nation displayed its military strength on land and sea as US diplomats work on steps to punish North Korea's nuclear provocations.

Seoul said more naval drills are planned from Wednesday to Saturday in the country's southern seas following US warnings of a "massive military response" after North Korea's biggest-ever nuclear test.

US officials are however working on a draft UN Security Council resolution to bring further sanctions against North Korea despite US President Donald Trump saying all options are "on the table".

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke out at the UN Security Council. AP

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told a Security Council meeting on Monday that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is "begging for war".

She added: "I think that North Korea basically has slapped everyone in the face in the international community that has asked them to stop."

Ms Haley aims to put the resolution to a vote next Monday.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the Security Council meeting sanctions alone will not solve the issue, and there need to be negotiations too.

Pictures showed Kim Jong Un inspecting the loading of an apparent hydrogen bomb into a missile. AP

The emergency session was called after North Korea declared the "perfect success" of tests on a hydrogen bomb on Sunday.

It puts the North a huge step forward in its push for viable nuclear missiles capable of hitting the United States.

The US response has been to bolster South Korea's military strength with Washington and Seoul agreeing to lift warhead restrictions on South Korean missiles.

South Korean army's K-1 tanks move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea. AP

This allows for the development of more powerful weapons needed to improve Seoul's pre-emptive strike capabilities against the North.

Seoul said North Korea appears to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM.

The South Korea military simulated an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site on Monday to "strongly warn" Pyongyang.

The South's army and air force conducted a joint drill involving F-15 fighter jets and land-based ballistic missiles.

The later naval drills in the country's eastern coast included a 2,500-tonne frigate, a 1000-tonne patrol ship and 400-tonne guided-missile vessels.