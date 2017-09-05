Donald Trump shuts down Obama youth immigration scheme

The DACA initiative has given nearly 800,000 people a reprieve from deportation.

Protestors gathered outside the White House on Tuesday. AP

Donald Trump's administration has announced it is shutting down a programme that protected from deportation immigrants who were illegally brought into the country as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, introduced under President Barack Obama, has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.

Under the plan announced on Tuesday, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal.

The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative before the Government stops renewing permits for people already covered.

Mr Trump campaigned against DACA, calling it an illegal "amnesty" and, in an early-morning tweet, the president urged Congress to act.

Making the announcement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that America needs to have a lawful immigration that "serves the national interest" and the US cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

"It is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld," Mr Sessions.

"Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional executive overreach of authority by the executive branch."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement on Tuesday. AP

President Obama created DACA through an executive order in 2012 for people without serious criminal histories who were younger than 16 when they came to the US before 2007.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said DACA was "a clear abuse of executive authority" and never a "viable long-term solution".

Mr Ryan said: "It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president's leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."

Senior Democrats immediately condemned the announcement, with Nancy Pelosi calling it "a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault on innocent young people".

Former Republican presidential candidate John McCain also opposed the move, saying it was "the wrong approach to immigration policy".

"I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know," Senator McCain said.