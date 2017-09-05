  • STV
  • MySTV

Donald Trump shuts down Obama youth immigration scheme

ITV

The DACA initiative has given nearly 800,000 people a reprieve from deportation.

Protestors gathered outside the White House on Tuesday.
Protestors gathered outside the White House on Tuesday. AP

Donald Trump's administration has announced it is shutting down a programme that protected from deportation immigrants who were illegally brought into the country as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative, introduced under President Barack Obama, has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.

Under the plan announced on Tuesday, the Trump administration will stop considering new applications for legal status, but will allow any DACA recipients with a permit set to expire before March 5, 2018, the opportunity to apply for a two-year renewal.

The administration is giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative before the Government stops renewing permits for people already covered.

Mr Trump campaigned against DACA, calling it an illegal "amnesty" and, in an early-morning tweet, the president urged Congress to act.

Making the announcement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that America needs to have a lawful immigration that "serves the national interest" and the US cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

"It is my duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are enforced and that the constitutional order is upheld," Mr Sessions.

"Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional executive overreach of authority by the executive branch."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement on Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement on Tuesday. AP

President Obama created DACA through an executive order in 2012 for people without serious criminal histories who were younger than 16 when they came to the US before 2007.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said DACA was "a clear abuse of executive authority" and never a "viable long-term solution".

Mr Ryan said: "It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president's leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."

Senior Democrats immediately condemned the announcement, with Nancy Pelosi calling it "a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault on innocent young people".

Former Republican presidential candidate John McCain also opposed the move, saying it was "the wrong approach to immigration policy".

"I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know," Senator McCain said.

Barack Obama introduced DACA by executive order.
Barack Obama introduced DACA by executive order. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.