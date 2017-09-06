  • STV
  • MySTV

Hurricane Imra: Advice issued to British holidaymakers

ITV

Tropical storm expected to hit Antigua and Barbuda before heading towards Florida.

Wood panels have been put over shop windows in Puerto Rico.
Wood panels have been put over shop windows in Puerto Rico. AP

British holidaymakers in the Caribbean and Florida have been urged to follow any evacuation orders as the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane on record approaches.

The category five Hurricane Irma is expected to hit into the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, before heading towards the US in a path along the Greater Antilles.

Six islands in the Bahamas are being evacuated on Wednesday, while officials in the Leeward Islands have reportedly cut power and urged residents to seek shelter.

Officials warned that Irma will bring hazardous conditions to Puerto Rico and north-eastern parts of the Caribbean from Wednesday and to Florida on Friday evening.

The hurricane could reach the Florida Keys over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is moving west across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands.
Hurricane Irma is moving west across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands. AP

What should you do if you're in the path of Hurricane Irma?

  • Secure home

Cover all of your home's windows. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows.

Another option is to board up windows with 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood which is built to fit and ready to install.

  • Stay tuned

Check the websites of your local National Weather Service office and local government/emergency management office.

It is also advised to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or other radio or TV stations for the latest storm news.

  • Follow instructions

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately.

If not ordered to evacuate, you should do the following:

  • Take refuge in a small interior room on the lowest level during the storm. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can
  • Stay away from windows, skylights and glass doors
Locals in Puerto Rico have been stocking up and buying wood to reinforce windows.
Locals in Puerto Rico have been stocking up and buying wood to reinforce windows. AP

What is likely to happen if the hurricane passes directly over?

If the eye of the storm passes over your area, there will be a short period of calm.

At the other side of the eye, the wind speed will rapidly increase to hurricane force winds coming from the opposite direction.

Irma could bring maximum winds of 185mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Are flights back to the UK still running?

Puerto Rico, which handles many transfer flights to the Caribbean, has declared a state of emergency.

Antigua airport will be closed on Wednesday and San Juan airport, the busiest in Puerto Rico, has cancelled about 40% of its flights in response to the hurricane.

The airport in St Kitts will also be closed on Wednesday.

As a result, thousands of travellers had their holiday plans thrown into chaos as airlines were forced to ground or divert flights.

British Airways sent an empty aircraft to bring customers back early - the full flight of 326 passengers touched down in the UK on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the following flights have been cancelled:

  • BA2157 from London Gatwick to Antigua and St Kitts
  • BA2156 from St Kitts to Antigua and London Gatwick

BA said it is reviewing its operation across the rest of the region.

BA has cancelled several flights to the Caribbean.
BA has cancelled several flights to the Caribbean. PA

I've booked flights to the Caribbean this week, what should I do?

British Airways said it is "doing all we can" to get their customers to their final destinations, and anyone booked to fly with them to Antigua, St Kitts, Punta Cana, Providentiales, or Nassau before 10 September and who wishes to change their travel plans should contact the airline for a range of re-book options available to them.

You can choose to travel to an alternative Caribbean destination or delay the flight to another date before 30 September.

BA is also providing re-book options for customers who have booked to fly with them to/from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, or Orlando between 8 - 11 September inclusive.

You can choose to fly to the same destination as originally booked, between 5 - 7 September or 12 - 30 September.

What has the Foreign Office said?

The UK Foreign Office (FO) has advised Britons in the hurricane's path to monitor its website and follow any advice issued by local officials as the historic storm progresses through the region.

In a statement the FO said: "The authorities in Puerto Rico and Florida have declared a state of emergency. You should follow the advice of the local authorities and any evacuation orders."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.