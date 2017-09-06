Hurricane Imra: Advice issued to British holidaymakers

Tropical storm expected to hit Antigua and Barbuda before heading towards Florida.

Wood panels have been put over shop windows in Puerto Rico. AP

British holidaymakers in the Caribbean and Florida have been urged to follow any evacuation orders as the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane on record approaches.

The category five Hurricane Irma is expected to hit into the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday, before heading towards the US in a path along the Greater Antilles.

Six islands in the Bahamas are being evacuated on Wednesday, while officials in the Leeward Islands have reportedly cut power and urged residents to seek shelter.

Officials warned that Irma will bring hazardous conditions to Puerto Rico and north-eastern parts of the Caribbean from Wednesday and to Florida on Friday evening.

The hurricane could reach the Florida Keys over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is moving west across the Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands. AP

What should you do if you're in the path of Hurricane Irma?

Secure home

Cover all of your home's windows. Permanent storm shutters offer the best protection for windows.

Another option is to board up windows with 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood which is built to fit and ready to install.

Stay tuned

Check the websites of your local National Weather Service office and local government/emergency management office.

It is also advised to listen to NOAA Weather Radio or other radio or TV stations for the latest storm news.

Follow instructions

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately.

If not ordered to evacuate, you should do the following:

Take refuge in a small interior room on the lowest level during the storm. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can

Stay away from windows, skylights and glass doors

Locals in Puerto Rico have been stocking up and buying wood to reinforce windows. AP

What is likely to happen if the hurricane passes directly over?

If the eye of the storm passes over your area, there will be a short period of calm.

At the other side of the eye, the wind speed will rapidly increase to hurricane force winds coming from the opposite direction.

Irma could bring maximum winds of 185mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Are flights back to the UK still running?

Puerto Rico, which handles many transfer flights to the Caribbean, has declared a state of emergency.

Antigua airport will be closed on Wednesday and San Juan airport, the busiest in Puerto Rico, has cancelled about 40% of its flights in response to the hurricane.

The airport in St Kitts will also be closed on Wednesday.

As a result, thousands of travellers had their holiday plans thrown into chaos as airlines were forced to ground or divert flights.

British Airways sent an empty aircraft to bring customers back early - the full flight of 326 passengers touched down in the UK on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the following flights have been cancelled:

BA2157 from London Gatwick to Antigua and St Kitts

BA2156 from St Kitts to Antigua and London Gatwick

BA said it is reviewing its operation across the rest of the region.

BA has cancelled several flights to the Caribbean. PA

I've booked flights to the Caribbean this week, what should I do?

British Airways said it is "doing all we can" to get their customers to their final destinations, and anyone booked to fly with them to Antigua, St Kitts, Punta Cana, Providentiales, or Nassau before 10 September and who wishes to change their travel plans should contact the airline for a range of re-book options available to them.

You can choose to travel to an alternative Caribbean destination or delay the flight to another date before 30 September.

BA is also providing re-book options for customers who have booked to fly with them to/from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, or Orlando between 8 - 11 September inclusive.

You can choose to fly to the same destination as originally booked, between 5 - 7 September or 12 - 30 September.

What has the Foreign Office said?

The UK Foreign Office (FO) has advised Britons in the hurricane's path to monitor its website and follow any advice issued by local officials as the historic storm progresses through the region.

In a statement the FO said: "The authorities in Puerto Rico and Florida have declared a state of emergency. You should follow the advice of the local authorities and any evacuation orders."