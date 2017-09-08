Pregnant Briton and her sister found safe on Barbuda

Afiya Frank and sister Asha Frank were on the island when Hurricane Irma struck.

A relative of two British-born sisters from a storm-battered Caribbean island who hadn't been heard from since Tuesday has spoken of her relief that they have now been declared safe.

Afiya Frank, 27, and her sister Asha Frank, 29, were preparing for the storm in Barbuda when they dropped out of contact.

Hurricane Irma has flattened the island, with around 95% of buildings damaged or destroyed, and one person is confirmed to have died.

A cousin of the two women has told Good Morning Britain a boat driver had seen the sisters helping out with the relief efforts on the island.

Tafara Kapfunde said her cousin Asha had been seen "organising the accommodation, and Afiya has been organising who's getting on the boats going over to Antigua from Barbuda".

Afiya is seven months pregnant and was supposed to be flying back to the UK shortly to give birth.