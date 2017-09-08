Indian families devastated in unprecedented monsoon season

Villagers left with nothing by huge floods while authorities accused of abandoning families.

Children paddle through floodwaters in India. ITV News

Some of the victims of India's worst ever flooding have shown the extent of devastation as authorities face accusations they have abandoned families caught up in the disaster.

India is one of several South Indian countries to suffer huge floods in the this year's unprecedented monsoon season.

More than 1,400 are thought to have died across four countries. Many more saw their homes washed away, families split up, and crops on which they depended to survive ruined.

The crisis has had relatively little worldwide coverage, with news organisations more focused on hurricanes on the other side of the world.

But both are linked to changing weather patterns due to climate change that are expected to drive more extreme weather in the years to come.

Farida Begaum stands in front of her ruined home. ITV News

In India, the poverty-stricken northern state of Bihar was among the worst affected.

Farida Begaum showed the spot where her house had stood before it was destroyed by the rising waters.

Another elderly villager, who has lived in the area for 100 years, said he had never seen flooding like it.

Many families in Bihar have little or nothing to fall back on if they lose their livelihood.

Flooded houses in the Indian state of Bihar. ITV News

But weeks after the flood first struck, there has been virtually no Government aid to help victims.

Instead, local charities have been left to deliver emergency supplies.

There were also questions over why there had no been warnings to evacuate or prepare ahead of the floods.

Ashish Ranjan, a volunteer flood relief coordinator, said deaths could have been prevented.