Hurricane Irma: Over 5m people in Florida told to evacuate

Officials have asked 25% of the state's population to leave as the storm approaches.

Many shelters in Florida are already full. ITV News

Over five million people have been asked to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Irma continues its deadly passage towards the south-east coast of the United States.

Officials asked 25% of the state's population to leave amid fears areas of the American coastline could be flattened when the storm arrives over the weekend.

Irma had been downgraded to a category four but it made landfall on Cuba as a category five on Friday.

The National Hurricane Centre said there was "growing concern for significant storm surge flooding" over south-west Florida, with possible surges of up to 9ft.

The biggest evacuation in Miami's history has left its streeta eerily quiet as the city braces itself to face the eye of the storm.

Some of the city's shelters are already full.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the British government was working with US authorities to ensure British expats and tourists were protected in the Sunshine State.

Following a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee, Mrs May said: "I heard directly from our consul general in Miami about the support that is being given to British nationals living in Florida and also British tourists in Florida.

"We are, of course, working with the US authorities to ensure that every support is available and everything can be done before Hurricane Irma reaches Florida."

Hurricane Irma has already devastated parts of the Caribbean and left at least 22 dead. Many islands remain without power, water or telephone service and the area faces further destruction as Hurricane Jose, a category four storm, is set to hit the islands over the weekend.

Many residents who had stayed in their homes during Irma have fled their islands on ferries and fishing boats fearing a second pounding.