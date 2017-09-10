  • STV
Animals sent to jail to protect them from Hurricane Irma

Inmates have been swapped out for pets and exotic animals at a Florida county jail.

Mo the sloth enjoys some corn at Monroe County Jail.
Mo the sloth enjoys some corn at Monroe County Jail. AP

Mo the sloth and Kramer the emu are as innocent as they come, but they are doing time in a Florida county jail to protect them from the worst of Hurricane Irma.

So are many horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and a few other species that the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals.

Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, flooding rains and pounding wind.

"We're as ready as we can be," Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said.

Five dolphins were moved from the Florida Keys to central Florida in advance of the storm, but most zoos in the Miami area said they were trying to keep their animals in place and secure from whatever Irma will bring.

Authorities in Palm Beach County were being alerted to many animals chained or caged in yards by fleeing owners - these pets have been rescued and will have new homes, they said.

"We are pretty clear, when you surrender your animal you give up your rights," Dianne Sauve, the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Hundreds of thoroughbreds were moved from low-lying areas of Gulfstream Park, near Miami, to training facilities and barns farther north. Some animal shelters were relocating dogs and cats to safer facilities, and a humane society near Tampa said it needed temporary foster homes for more than 100 dogs.

"We live in a hurricane-prone area so our facilities are designed to accommodate these storms," said Brian Dowling, the general curator at Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County, where lions, chimpanzees, rhinos and more were staying put.

"Obviously, everything can't be hurricane-proof."

Many of their animals were moved into pens designed to hold up even if nearby buildings were lost in storms or tornadoes. Others were kept in their usual day-to-day habitat, some even with gates left open within their normal spaces.

The reason, Mr Dowling said, is simple, animals sense when things are not right, and raising their stress can complicate matters.

"We allow those animals to decide where they want to go," Mr Dowling said. "It actually reduces the stress level considerably. Their instincts tell them how to ride out the storm."

Irma provided another reminder of what hurricanes have done to the state's ecosystem.

A quarter of a century after Hurricane Andrew, its impact is still seen in the Everglades, where the invasive Burmese pythons decimating populations of native mammals are believed to be descended from exotic snake breeding facilities that were destroyed in the wind.

Most exotic animals that wandered loose in Andrew's wake were recovered, but not the pythons.

With only very large alligators to challenge them, the pythons have thrived in the wetlands.

Estimates range from 10,000 to 100,000, but their presence can be seen in the near-total absence of rabbits or other small animals reported by hunters who are now paid by the state to kill the snakes.

