  • STV
  • MySTV

Hurricane Irma hits Florida Keys with winds up to 130mph

ITV

Millions of people have been told to leave as the Category 4 storm moves across from the Caribbean.

Hurricane Irma hits Florida.
Hurricane Irma hits Florida.

Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida Keys, bringing winds of up to 130mph.

Millions of people have been told to leave as the storm - now upgraded to Category 4 - blasted through Cuba towards to the US, shifting its path to target the west of the state.

Police in Florida have reported a number of road traffic deaths in the last few hours. It is not yet clear whether they were caused by the adverse weather.

Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers have lost power as the hurricane hit the state.

Irma has already devastated parts of the Caribbean, leaving at least 22 people dead, and causing destruction in the UK territories of Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

British police officers will be deployed along with almost 500 troops as part of the country's efforts to step up support to the Caribbean islands.

Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with wind speeds reaching up to 160 mph.

Donald Trump called on "everyone in the storm path to heed all instructions, get out of its way".

Officials have warned Irma will bring "life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall" when it arrives at the Florida Keys and Tampa on Sunday.

"You need to leave now, do not wait," said Florida Governor Rick Scott. "Evacuate. Not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now."

Mr Scott said there could be a "six to 12 foot" storm surge. "This will cover your house," he said.

Evacuees are moved to another building while sheltering at Florida International University
Evacuees are moved to another building while sheltering at Florida International University AP

A total of 6.5 million people - a third of the state's population - have been urged to leave voluntarily, while mandatory evacuations have been declared in some areas.

Thousands more face being caught up in the hurricane as Irma shifted westward, meaning that its centre is now expected to move over the west side of the state's peninsula, rather than the east as originally forecast.

Governor Scott warned those in the low-lying Keys to get out within hours or be prepared to weather the storm on their own as the authorities will not risk sending emergency services into the hurricane's centre.

"If you are planning to leave and do not leave tonight, you will have to ride out this extremely dangerous storm at your own risk," he said.

Predicted path of the storm.
Predicted path of the storm. Google

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.