New 'iPhone X' revealed in leak ahead of Apple event

Details of a new edition of the Apple device released in an apparent leak.

AP

Apple will release a new model of the iPhone called the iPhone X, according to details revealed in an apparent leak.

The name of the phone, along with two others called the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, were reported by two news sites given access to an unreleased version of the iOS operating system.

The information was published ahead of an Apple launch event on Tuesday.

A reference to iPhone X has fuelled rumours Apple intends to unveil a high-end model alongside more modest updates to its existing handsets.

A new Apple Watch and AirPod headphones are expected to be unveiled, plus new features such as facial recognition and animated emoji characters.