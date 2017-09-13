  • STV
Trump's travel ban on refugees upheld by Supreme Court

ITV

The policy affects people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Donald Trump implemented the policy.
The Trump administration has had its restrictive policy on refugees upheld by the Supreme Court.

A ruling to ease the policy, which would have allowed up to 24,000 refugees to enter the US before the end of October, was blocked by the justices.

People from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are banned from entering the US due to the ban.

The court will hear further arguments on the policy first rolled out by President Donald Trump in January 2017 next month. The justices will listen to the two sides to decipher the legality of the bans on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

Trump's administration has banned people from a number of countries.
However, as the travel 90-day ban is set to end in late September and the 120-day ban expires in October, it is unclear what the court will have to decide upon.

There has been no word from the administration as to whether the ban will be renewed, made permanent or potentially even expanded to more countries.

Lower courts have ruled the bans as a violation of the Constitution and federal law, which has seen the high court agree to look into the rulings.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "We are pleased that the Supreme Court has allowed key components of the order to remain in effect. We will continue to vigorously defend the order leading up to next month's oral argument in the Supreme Court."

