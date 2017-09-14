Cassini to crash into Saturn ending 20-year mission

  • STV
It was one of the most ambitious and successful space missions ever undertaken.

An illustration of the Cassini probe above Saturn
An illustration of the Cassini probe above Saturn NASA

One of the most ambitious and successful space missions ever undertaken is to come to an end on Friday morning, with the Cassini space probe set to crash into Saturn.

The 20-year mission to get up close and personal with Saturn and its moons will end when the 22-foot robot burns up in the ringed planet's cloud tops.

Launched in 1997, Cassini made the two billion mile journey to the second largest planet in the solar system, delivering a wealth of scientific data.

With it running out of fuel, scientist have decided to crash it into Saturn, and expect to lose contact around lunchtime tomorrow.

Here's what you need to know about the Cassini mission.

  • Why are scientists crashing the probe into Saturn?

With Cassini running out of fuel, therefore being out of our control, they want to avoid the remote possibility of a collision with the moons Titan or Enceladus, which could both conceivably host life. Nasa did not want to risk contaminating the environments with Earth bugs.

  • What was the purpose of the mission?

To study Saturn and its moons up close. There was particular interest in Saturn's biggest moon Titan, which in some ways resembles an early version of Earth.

Cassini captured views of Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before as it ventured between the planet and its rings
Cassini captured views of Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before as it ventured between the planet and its rings NASA
  • How did it get to Saturn?

It took seven years from its 1997 launch to reach Saturn, travelling two billion miles. On the way it made fly-bys of Venus, the Earth, and Jupiter to receive gravitational "kicks" that boosted its speed to more than 42,500mph.

  • What discoveries has it made?

It found a global watery ocean beneath the icy surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus that scientists believe could harbour simple life. It also found seven new moons, six of which have been named, carried out detailed studies of Saturn's rings, and spotted raging hurricanes at both of Saturn's poles. A smaller probe, Huygens, also landed on the surface of Titan.

Enceladus, which thought to be venting water into space
Enceladus, which thought to be venting water into space NASA
  • What did Huygens learn about Titan?

The European lander provided the high point of the mission when it successfully touched down on the surface in 2005. It was the first time any spacecraft had landed on an outer solar system world. As it parachuted down through the moon's atmosphere, Huygens captured images of surprisingly Earth-like features such as shorelines and river systems. Scientists now know Titan has rivers, lakes and seas filled with liquid methane and ethane.

Saturn's biggest moon Titan
Saturn's biggest moon Titan NASA
  • How was Cassini powered?

It was powered by a small plutonium-fuelled nuclear reactor. There were protests leading up to the launch in 1997 over fears about what would happen if the rocket crashed on takeoff, spreading radioactive plutonium over Florida and beyond.

A rocket took off from Florida carrying the Cassini spacecraft 1997 beginning a seven-year, 2 billion-mile journey to Saturn
A rocket took off from Florida carrying the Cassini spacecraft 1997 beginning a seven-year, 2 billion-mile journey to Saturn NASA

Right up until it beams its final signals to Earth eight of the spacecraft's 12 scientific instruments will be gathering data from the top of Saturn's atmosphere and transmitting information about its structure and composition.

Cassini's cameras will capture their final images of Saturn and its moons several hours earlier. They will be radioed to Nasa's Deep Space Network antenna complex in Canberra, Australia, before being posted on the mission website.

