  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump and Democrats 'reach deal' on immigration Dreamers

ITV

An apparent bipartisan agreement enshrines protection for 800,000 young people.

Mr Trump's deal may anger his support base as many view a deal on DACA as an amnesty for law-breakers
Mr Trump's deal may anger his support base as many view a deal on DACA as an amnesty for law-breakers AP

Senior Democrats say they have reached a deal with Donald Trump to protect thousands of undocumented immigrants to the US from deportation.

The agreement, announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, also includes funding for border security measures, excluding Mr Trump's planned Mexico border wall.

The apparent deal enshrines protections for some 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the US illegally as young children by their parents.

Often referred to as "Dreamers", they benefited from former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme (DACA), which provided temporary work permits and protection from deportation.

Mr Trump scrapped the DACA initiative earlier this month, but the president's bipartisan deal offers Dreamers a reprieve.

The apparent deal enshrines protections for some 800,000 so-called Dreamers
The apparent deal enshrines protections for some 800,000 so-called Dreamers AP

Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer said in a joint statement: "We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, partially disputed their characterisation of the deal, saying over Twitter that excluding the controversial border wall "was certainly not agreed to".

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill gave an alternative take on that saying "the president was clear he would press for the wall but separate from this agreement".

The deal could anger Mr Trump's support base as many view a deal on DACA as an amnesty for law-breakers.

But it also has significance as it marks the latest incident of Mr Trump casting aside his party to make a deal with Democrats.

Although the president has railed against "obstructionist" Democrats in the past, he has recently shown himself more open to bipartisanship, largely following on from the the failure of Republicans to work with Democrats to find an alternative to Obamacare.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.