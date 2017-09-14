North Korea 'fires unidentified missile from Pyongyang'

The state has fired another missile, according to reports from South Korean news agency Yonhap.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN with members of the military. AP

North Korea has launched an "unidentified missile" from its capital Pyongyang, according to reports from the Yonhap South Korean news Agency.

Japan's NHK broadcaster reported that the projectile appeared to have been fired over the north of Japan before landing in the ocean.

There were reports that missile alarms were sounded in Japan and residents warned to take cover as the missile passed overhead.

It was not immediately clear why type of weapon had been fired, with South Korea saying it was still gathering further information.

The country's President Moon Jae-in will preside over a National Security Council session on Friday to the latest launch by the North, Yonhap said.

A previous North Korean missile launch AP

South Korea's Yonhap said the missile appeared to have been fired from near North Korea's capital of Pyongyang.

The latest launch comes amid growing tensions on the Korean peninsula over the North's developing nuclear missile programme.