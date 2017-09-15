British journalist 'killed by crocodile' in Sri Lanka

The man is believed to be 24-year-old Paul McClean, a reporter for the Financial Times

A British man has died in Sri Lanka after reportedly being dragged into a river by a crocodile.

Paul McClean, who is believed to have been a reporter for the Financial Times, was washing his hands in the river when he was attacked by the reptile.

Search and rescue teams combed the area - a lagoon known as Crocodile Rock - in a desperate attempt to find him alive.

Arugam Bay in Sri Lanka, near where Paul McClean was thought to be staying Kondephy/Creative Commons

It is reported the 24-year-old was staying with four friends at the East Beach Surf Resort near Elephant Rock in the south east of the island.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Sri Lanka."