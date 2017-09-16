  • STV
Tokyo named best value long-haul holiday destination

ITV

Far Eastern destinations come out top for British tourists looking for adventure on a budget.

Japan's capital is among the best value long-haul travel spots.
Tokyo has been named the best value long-distance holiday destination for British visitors, according to a study.

The Japanese capital city jumped to top place in the list of affordable spots from 30 top destinations surveyed for the Post Office Travel Money.

With the UK pound dropping in value over recent months, holidaymakers are feeling the pinch.

But plummeting prices for food and drink have helped cement Tokyo's place as one of the cheapest spots.

Cheap food and drink have pushed down costs of UK travellers in Japan.
The survey looked at average costs for ten tourist staples, including accommodation, museum entry, food and drink.

Far Eastern cities came out top for travellers seeking adventure on a budget, with three of the top five destinations in Asia.

The top five value long-haul spots were:

  • Tokyo, Japan
  • Beijing, China
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Bangkok, Thailand

Washington DC was named the cheapest of four cities surveyed in North America, with New York coming out as the priciest.

New York was one of the priciest destinations surveyed.
Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money said that a Twitter poll of 14,000 found that half of people mainly looked at the price of flights and hotels - but other costs can add up.

With continuing uncertainty about sterling, it is more important than ever before for people planning winter sun holidays to do their homework and pick a destination where prices for tourist staples are low. > Japan looks very affordable these days with low prices for meals and drinks in a wide range of centrally-located restaurants and bars. It is also good news that prices have dipped in popular Caribbean islands.
Andrew Brown, Post Office Travel Money

Prices were researched by tailor-made holiday firm Travelbag.

