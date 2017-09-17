  • STV
  • MySTV

'Security threat' grounds British Airways flight in Paris

ITV

A British Airways flight has been held on the tarmac of a Paris airport over a 'direct threat'.

Passengers are unloaded from the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport.
Passengers are unloaded from the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport. James Anderson/@jsa

A British Airways flight has been held on the tarmac of a Paris airport because of a "direct threat" to the plane, a passenger has said.

Flight number BA0303 was stopped at Charles de Gaulle and surrounded by police and fire vehicles at around 8am UK time this morning.

British traveller James Anderson, 20, tweeted a snap of the plane and security services.

He posted: "On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles."

He added: "Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft."We will all be led off the aircraft and baggage searched in due course."

He then posted: "Everybody's been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs."

Mr Anderson said: "Initially the pilot told us there were technical issues."We were waiting on the plane for around an hour.

"We were then told the aircraft had to move to another part of the airport.

"That's when we noticed police and fire vehicles quickly surrounded the plane and dozens of armed officers and firefighters got out.

"The pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight specifically."

Mr Anderson has since posted the pilot said the flight has been deemed safe and the flight will continue on to London Heathrow.

British Airways said: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

"Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution.

"We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.