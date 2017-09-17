  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump mocks Kim Jong-un with 'Rocket Man' reference

ITV

Donald Trump appeared to mock North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - referring to him as "Rocket Man".

Donald Trump appeared to refer to Kim Jong-un as 'Rocket Man'.
Donald Trump appeared to refer to Kim Jong-un as 'Rocket Man'. AP

Donald Trump appeared to mock North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - referring to him as "Rocket Man".

The US president made the apparent reference in a tweet on Sunday detailing a conversation with his South Korean counterpart.

Trump revealed he had discussed the growing nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula with president Moon Jae-in during a phone conversation on Saturday.

In a tweet, Trump said he had asked Moon "how Rocket Man is doing" - a barely veiled reference to Kim.

The president also suggested that queues for gas were growing in North Korea as a result of fresh United Nations sanctions imposed on the country.

North Korea fired a rocket over Japan last week.
North Korea fired a rocket over Japan last week. AP

Trump's comments came a day after Kim vowed North Korea would complete its controversial nuclear weapons ambitions.

The enigmatic leader claimed his country was nearing its goal of military "equilibrium" with the United States - days after firing a missile over Japan.

China, Russia, the UN and US all condemned the launch.

On Sunday, Trump said he had spoken with Moon, saying: "I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night.

"Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!"

In recent weeks, US president Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Kim against pursuing the policy - claiming the North would be met with "fire and fury".

The latest missile launch, which travelled 2,300 miles before landing in the Pacific Ocean, was lambasted by the United Nations Security Council as "highly provocative".

Under Kim's leadership, the country has now test flown two intercontinental ballistic missiles and carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date on September 3.

Several rounds of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea.
Several rounds of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea. AP

Meanwhile, Kuwait has decided to expel North Korea's ambassador to the oil-rich country along with four other diplomats.

Kuwait said on Sunday it was taking the "positive steps" to "implement UN resolutions relating to Pyongyang".

The decision will potentially limit North Korea's ability to earn money for its nuclear program from labourers it sends to the Gulf.

North Korea's Embassy in Kuwait City serves as its only diplomatic outpost in the Gulf.

Pyongyang has thousands of laborers working in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.