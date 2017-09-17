World's oldest person dies at age 117 in Jamaica

Jamaican Violet Brown attributed her long life to hard work and a strong Christian faith.

Violet Brown died at age 117 years and 189 days. AP

The world's oldest person has died at age 117.

Jamaican Violet Brown, known as "Aunt V" to her friends and caregivers, died at a hospital near her care home on Friday.

Jamaica's prime Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among those paying tribute to her.

Mrs Brown was born in Jamaica when it was still a British colony, and spent much of her life cutting sugar cane.

She had remained active in her church until recently and credited her longevity to hard work and her Christian faith.

A cause of death was not given, but she had been undergoing treatment in hospital for heart arrhythmia and dehydration.

Mrs Brown outlived her eldest son, who died in April at age 97. AP

Her death means that Nabi Tajima of Japan is now the oldest known living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Ms Tajima was born on Aug. 4, 1900.