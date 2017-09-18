Armed LGBT activist Scout Schultz shot dead by US police

An armed student and LGBT activist has been shot dead at a campus in Georgia, Atlanta.

Scout Schultz was an engineering student at Georgia Tech. Pride Alliance

A student and LGBT activist has been shot dead at a campus in Atlanta.

Police said Scout Schultz, 21, a fourth-year engineering student, was armed with a knife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to the campus late on Saturday evening to reports of a person with a knife and a gun.

In a statement on its website, it said Schultz was armed with a knife and despite "multiple verbal commands", he was "not cooperative and would not comply" with officers' orders.

After Schultz "continued to advance" an officer fired, striking Schultz.

He died in hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Scout identified as non-binary and intersex. Facebook

Schultz, president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance, identified as non-binary and intersex, and preferred to be referred to with they/them gender pronouns, according to the alliance's website.

"Last night we lost our President, Scout Schultz," read a statement on its Facebook page.

It continued: "We are all deeply saddened by what has occurred."

Georgia Tech posted on its Facebook page: "Our hearts and prayers go out to Scout's family, friends and colleagues as we mourn Scout's life and the unrealised potential of what could have been."