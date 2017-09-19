  • STV
  • MySTV

Maria now 'potentially catastrophic' category five storm

ITV

Hurricane Maria has made landfall in Dominica and will hit the British Virgin Islands.

This satellite image shows Maria on its approach to Dominica.
This satellite image shows Maria on its approach to Dominica. AP

Hurricane Maria has intensified into a "potentially catastrophic" category five hurricane as it threatened to batter British overseas territories still reeling from Irma.

Maria made landfall with Dominica on Monday and is expected to reach the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday night.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) declared it had upgraded the hurricane to its highest category after recording 160 mph winds

The centre said the British Virgin Islands were at risk of being hit by a dangerous storm surge with destructive waves raising the water level up to 9ft (2.7m).

Up to 15 inches of rain is predicted to fall as Maria barrels across the Caribbean, with "isolated maximum amounts of 20in (51cm)" expected to deluge the British Virgin Islands.

In Anguilla up to 8in (20cm) could be recorded. The NHC has warned that "rainfall on these islands could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides".

Hurricane Maria is expected to reach the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday night.
Hurricane Maria is expected to reach the British Virgin Islands on Tuesday night. National Hurricane Centre

Warnings of surges which may be nine feet higher than normal tide levels have also been issued.

Hurricane warnings have also been issued for Guadeloupe, St. Kitts and Nevis, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico where a state of emergency has been declared.

Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, said on his official Facebook page that he had to be rescued after the hurricane flooded his house and tore off its roof.

Buildings are boarded in Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.
Buildings are boarded in Sainte-Anne on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. AP

Meanwhile the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against travelling to the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat. British officials have also advised against travelling to the overseas territory of Anguilla, where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

More than 1,300 UK troops are currently deployed in the region, and were sent to help with relief and repair work after Hurricane Irma.

An additional 42-strong military resilience team has also been deployed to the British Virgin Islands ready to offer support and assistance after Maria has hit.

UK International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, said: "We are under no illusions about the possible impact of Hurricane Maria and are taking every measure possible to prepare communities which have already been devastated by Hurricane Irma."

The British Virgin Islands, devastated by Irma, is threatened once again.
The British Virgin Islands, devastated by Irma, is threatened once again. AP

HMS Ocean, which is carrying another 60 tonnes of aid to compliment the 75 tonnes of Department for International Development relief items which has already arrived, will drop anchor in the region this weekend.

Brigadier John Ridge, the second in command of the Joint Task Force, said the British Virgin Islands has "already been weakened" and that the situation "doesn't look good".

"It kind of does not matter which way the hurricane goes, it is bad. They are either going to get the wind, which will pick up all the debris that is lying around," he said.

"And also, irritatingly, where they have made progress in getting covers over the houses and power lines up, it will potentially damage that again."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.