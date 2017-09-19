Aung San Suu Kyi: 'Myanmar does not fear scrutiny'

The de facto leader broke her silence and said that most Muslims had not fled the state.

Myanmar's de facto leader said she does not fear "international scrutiny" of her government's handling of the growing Rohingya crisis.

Aung San Suu Kyi's gave her first national speech on the violence in northern Rakhine state that has seen more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims cross into Bangladesh.

The 72-year-old said that most Muslims had not fled the state and that violence had ceased.

She said: "I'm aware of the fact that the world's attention is focused on the situation in Rakhine state.

"As a responsible member of the community of nations Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny."

She went on to urge the world to see Myanmar as a whole and said it was "sad" that the rest of the world was concentrated on just this one of the country's problems.

Speaking in the capital Naypyidaw, she added: "We too are concerned. We want to find out what the real problems are. There have been allegations and counter-allegations.

"We have to listen to all of them. We have to make sure those allegations are based on solid evidence before we take action."

During her 30-minute televised speech, she also said she wanted to find out why "this exodus" of Muslims fleeing across the border to Bangladesh is happening.