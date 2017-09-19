  • STV
Donald Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea 

ITV

US president described Kim Jong-un as a 'rocket man' who is 'on a suicide mission for himself'.

US President Donald Trump gives a speech to the UN in New York.
US President Donald Trump gives a speech to the UN in New York.

US President Donald Trump has described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a "rocket man" who is "on a suicide mission for himself' in a speech to the United Nations.

Mr Trump also threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if the US is forced to defend itself or its allies from aggression by the rogue state.

In a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Trump also took aim at Iran, labelling an "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

Mr Trump signalled a stronger approach to Tehran, questioning the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran struck by his predecessor Barack Obama.

He said world leaders "cannot abide" by the agreement if it "provides cover" for Iran to eventually build its nuclear programme.

The US administration last week extended sanctions relief to Iran, avoiding imminent action that could implode the landmark agreement.

But the harshest words were saved for North Korea and its 33-year-old dictator.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," Trump said about the North Korean leader.

He said of the U.S.: "If it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Mr Trump, who has previously warned of "fire and fury" if Pyongyang does not back down, claimed that "no one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the wellbeing of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea."

And he scolded nations that he said have enabled and traded with North Korea, seeming to slight China, though he did not mention it by name.

Mr Trump, who was highly critical of the UN during his election run, stood before world leaders and a global audience and declared that UN members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers.

"I will always put American first. Just like you, the leaders of your countries, should and always put your countries first," he said, assuring that the United States would not abdicate its leadership position in the world but needed other countries to contribute more.

"The US will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies," Mr Trump said.

"But we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.