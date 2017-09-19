  • STV
  • MySTV

UK cuts military work with Myanmar over Rohingya attacks

ITV

PM says Britain will withdraw engagement until violence against Muslim minority ends.

Rohingya refugees arrive on the Bangladeshi's Shah Porir Dip Island.
Rohingya refugees arrive on the Bangladeshi's Shah Porir Dip Island. PA

Britain is to withdraw engagement with Myanmar's military until the campaign of violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority is ended, Theresa May has announced.

The move came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson joined representatives of the US, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Sweden and Denmark to raise the issue with Myanmar's national security adviser on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has defended the treatment of the Rohingyas, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled their homes, many seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a round of TV interviews in New York, Mrs May said the UK was "very concerned" about what was happening to the Rohingya people Myanmar, which is also known as Burma.

The military action against them must stop. We've seen too many vulnerable people having to flee for their lives. Aung San Suu Kyi and the Burmese government need to make it very clear that the military action should stop. The British Government is announcing today that we are going to stop all defence engagement and training of the Burmese military by the Ministry of Defence until this issue is resolved.
Theresa May

Answers to written parliamentary questions showed that the UK does not provide combat training, but instead seeks to educate soldiers in democracy, leadership and the English language.

Asked if the action was co-ordinated with international allies, Mrs May said: "There has been very clear international concern about the issue of the Rohingya people and what is happening to them.

"I was discussing this yesterday in Canada with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The British Government believes we must show our concern, and that's why we are going to stop all defence engagement and training of the Burmese military by the Ministry of Defence until this issue is satisfactorily resolved."

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize winner, has stayed away from the UN gathering but used a speech in Burma to respond to the outcry over the situation.

She told foreign diplomats in the Burmese capital Naypyidaw that "more than half" of the Rohingya villages were not affected by the violence.

She invited diplomats to visit the settlements to learn, along with the government, "why are they not at each other's throats in these particular areas".

Ms Suu Kyi said: "I understand that many of our friends throughout the world are concerned by reports of villages being burned and of hordes of refugees fleeing.

"There have been no conflicts since September 5 and no clearance operations. We too are concerned, we want to find out what the real problems are."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.