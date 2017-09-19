Teenager arrested over murder of British woman in Brazil

Man arrested in connection with the murder of a British adventurer Emma Kelty.

Emma Kelty was kayaking in Brazil.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a British adventurer in Brazil.

Emma Kelty, 43, died while she was kayaking 4000km across the Amazon River.

The former headteacher was last heard from on Wednesday 13 September. Her last known whereabouts was around 150 miles west of the jungle city of Manaus.

Ms Kelty regularly used social media to update her friends on her journey, documenting her travels.

A Foreign Office spokesman said on Tuesday: "We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Brazil and are in contact with the Brazilian authorities."

Ms Kelty regularly gave updates of her journey on Facebook.

Ms Kelty was 42 days into her 4000-mile trip along the Amazon river.

Prior to her disappearance, Ms Kelty tweeted about being passed by boats full of men armed with arrows and rifles on a stretch of the Amazon river known for its bandits and drug traffickers.

Police chief Ivo Martins told Brazilian media some of her belongings were found on Friday by the navy.

Olie Hunter Smart, an explorer who completed a similar route in 2015, said Coari was an area known for its danger.

He had met Ms Kelty before her trip to help her plan for the journey.

Mr Smart, who is currently walking the length of India, said: "The Emma that I met was an incredibly brave and courageous person who lived life to the full.

"My thoughts go out to her close friends and family at this very sad time."In a posting before the journey, Ms Kelty wrote that the adventure had four parts, and the third was "getting through the notorious drug baron and organ harvesting folks".