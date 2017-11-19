  • STV
  • MySTV

Robert Mugabe vows to stay on as Zimbabwe's president

ITV

The rambling speech came just hours after the country's ruling party voted to sack him as leader.

President Mugabe addresses Zimbabwe in a televised speech.
President Mugabe addresses Zimbabwe in a televised speech. APTN/ZBC

A defiant Robert Mugabe has not resigned as President of Zimbabwe and vowed to remain in power in a televised address to the nation in which he was widely expected to stand down.

The 93-year-old's rambling speech - in which he frequently lost his place - came just hours after the country's ruling party voted to sack Mr Mugabe as their leader and gave him less than 24 hours to resign or face impeachment.

ZANU-PF told Mr Mugabe he must resign by noon on Monday.

Their vote to sack Mr Mugabe was met with jubilant scenes of singing and dancing.

President Mugabe meets Defence Force generals at State House on Sunday amid calls for his resignation.
President Mugabe meets Defence Force generals at State House on Sunday amid calls for his resignation. AP

Mr Mugabe has come under increasing calls to resign in a dramatic few days which saw the military put him under house arrest, angered by his firing of vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and positioning of the unpopular first lady, Grace Mugabe, to replace him - and probably succeed her husband as leader.

After sacking Mr Mugabe as their leader, the Central Committee of ZANU-PF named Mr Mnangagwa as their head.

Mr Mugabe positioned the unpopular first lady to replace him.
Mr Mugabe positioned the unpopular first lady to replace him. AP

ZANU-PF has also accused Mrs Mugabe of "preaching hate, divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not delegated to the office". She was removed as head of the women's league.

On Sunday, Mr Mugabe met with General Constantino Chiwenga, the army head who led the military intervention against him, to discuss details of his departure in a second round of talks between the pair.

Details of the discussions between the pair were not released, but the military appears to favour a voluntary resignation by Mr Mugabe in order to avoid accusations of a coup and maintain a veneer of legality in the proceedings.

Mr Mugabe has been leader of Zimbabwe for 37 years, having led the country since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

On Saturday, most of Harare's population of 1.6 million poured into the streets in an anti-Mugabe demonstration that just days ago would have brought a police crackdown.

Anti-Mugabe protesters took to the streets of Zimbabwe on Saturday.
Anti-Mugabe protesters took to the streets of Zimbabwe on Saturday. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.