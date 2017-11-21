  • STV
  • MySTV

Charlie Rose accused by eight women of sexual misconduct

ITV

American broadcaster PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show.

Rose was accused by eight women in a Washington Post report on Monday.
Rose was accused by eight women in a Washington Post report on Monday. PA

Charlie Rose, the popular American news host, is the latest figure to be embroiled in the burgeoning sexual misconduct scandal, after he was accused by eight women of impropriety in a Washington Post report on Monday.

Broadcaster PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show and CBS News immediately suspended the 75-year-old.

His accusers, who all either worked for Rose or tried to work for him, said he groping them, walked naked in front of them and told one he dreamed of watching her swim nude.

In a statement, Rose said he was "deeply embarrassed."

PBS said in a statement it was "shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations," adding: "We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose'."

Reah Bravo, a former associate producer for PBS, told the newspaper Rose was a "sexual predator" who groped her on multiple occasions and once, during a business trip to Indiana, called her to his hotel room where he emerged from a shower naked.

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, one of the newsman's former assistants, said Rose repeatedly called her to describe fantasies of her swimming naked at the pool at his Long Island home while he watched from his bedroom. Godfrey-Ryan was 21 at the time, and was later fired when Rose found out she had discussed the calls with a mutual friend.

Megan Creydt, who also worked for PBS, said she was sitting in the passenger seat as Rose drove in Manhattan when he put his hand on her thigh.

Five further women described similar incidents.

Rose admitted he had behaved insensitively at times, adding: "I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realise I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will, too".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.