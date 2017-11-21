Charlie Rose accused by eight women of sexual misconduct

American broadcaster PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show.

Rose was accused by eight women in a Washington Post report on Monday. PA

Charlie Rose, the popular American news host, is the latest figure to be embroiled in the burgeoning sexual misconduct scandal, after he was accused by eight women of impropriety in a Washington Post report on Monday.

Broadcaster PBS halted distribution of his nightly interview show and CBS News immediately suspended the 75-year-old.

His accusers, who all either worked for Rose or tried to work for him, said he groping them, walked naked in front of them and told one he dreamed of watching her swim nude.

In a statement, Rose said he was "deeply embarrassed."

PBS said in a statement it was "shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations," adding: "We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose'."

Reah Bravo, a former associate producer for PBS, told the newspaper Rose was a "sexual predator" who groped her on multiple occasions and once, during a business trip to Indiana, called her to his hotel room where he emerged from a shower naked.

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, one of the newsman's former assistants, said Rose repeatedly called her to describe fantasies of her swimming naked at the pool at his Long Island home while he watched from his bedroom. Godfrey-Ryan was 21 at the time, and was later fired when Rose found out she had discussed the calls with a mutual friend.

Megan Creydt, who also worked for PBS, said she was sitting in the passenger seat as Rose drove in Manhattan when he put his hand on her thigh.

Five further women described similar incidents.

Rose admitted he had behaved insensitively at times, adding: "I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realise I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will, too".