Ratko Mladic to hear final verdict on charges in The Hague

Mladic, now 75, was the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces in the 1990s.

Mladic, now 75, was the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces in the 1990s. PA

Ratko Mladic will finally learn his fate on Wednesday when a Belgian judge in The Hague delivers his verdict on charges of war crimes, including presiding over the worst massacre in Europe since the Second World War.

Known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," Mladic, now 75, was the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces in the 1990s, who fought against the Bosnian Croat and Bosniak armies.

Under his leadership, Bosnian Serb troops massacred 7,000 Muslims at Srebrenica in 1995, and enacted the four-year siege of Sarajevo in which 10,000 people died.

The Potocari Memorial Center near Srebrenica, the cemetery of identified Bosniak civilians killed in 1995. PA

Mladic went into hiding at the end of the war in 1995, evading capture for 16 years.

The European Union insisted Serbia hand over Mladic pending their candidacy to join the bloc. The pressure eventually paid off and security forces arrested Mladic at his cousin's house in a village in northern Serbia in 2011.

An international tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague was set up in 1993 to prosecute crimes committed during the conflict. Mladic is the last verdict the court will deliver before it closes next month.

Many for the families of Mladic's victims will be in court to hear the tribunal's 84th and final conviction.