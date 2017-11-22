US Navy plane carrying 11 crew crashes into Pacific

Eight of those who were on board have been found by a search and rescue operation.

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. AP

A US Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

The Japan-based C-2 Greyhound had been on its way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Eight of the crew and passengers have been found, but it is unclear if they are alive, Japan's defence minister said.

The Defense Ministry says it had no information on their condition.

A statement from the Navy said: "A United States Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa.

"Personnel recovery is under way and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff.

"The aircraft was en route to the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is currently operating in the Philippine Sea.

"USS Ronald Reagan is conducting search and rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not known at this time."