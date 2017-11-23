  • STV
  • MySTV

Jeffrey Tambor accused of sexual harassment by third woman

ITV

The actor said he did not remember the details of the latest allegation.

The actor said he did not remember the latest allegation.
The actor said he did not remember the latest allegation. PA

A third woman has accused Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment, claiming the actor forcibly kissed her on the set of a 2001 film.

Tambor, 73, said he was considering quitting the hit show Transparent after misconduct allegations were made by a former assistant and his co-star Trace Lysette.

The actor said he did not remember the latest allegation, but apologised for "inadvertently" causing discomfort.

Speaking to the website Refinery29, a makeup artist, who requested anonymity, said she had not interacted with Tambor during filming.

"It wasn't like he and I had bantered back and forth or flirted," she said. But Tambor allegedly made a sudden advance on the last day of filming the movie Never Again.

"I said [to Tambor], 'It was very nice to work with you' and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips," she claimed.

"And I was just shocked. I didn't even know how to react, because how do you react when you're not expecting anything like that? So I didn't know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions."

Tambor said he had "absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening."

"If it did, it wasn't meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot," he added.

"However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offence I may have inadvertently caused her."

Last week, Lysette accused Tambor of making sexual remarks during filming and thrusting himself against her.

In response, Tambor said he might quit the show "given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.