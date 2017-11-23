Myanmar and Bangladesh strike deal on return of refugees

The UN described the treatment of Rohingya Muslims as a 'textbook case of ethnic cleansing'.

Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh in their hundreds of thousands AP

Myanmar and Bangladesh have reached an agreement for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh, Reuters has reported.

The UN has described the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing", with evidence of mass murder and rape as dozens of villages were burned down by the Myanmar military.

The violence began after clashes between insurgents and security forces in August, with more than half a million people believed to have subsequently escaped across the border.

The country's de-facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, has been widely condemned for refusing to condemn the military's actions, but has said those who have fled would be allowed to return.

Aung San Suu Kyi has faced international condemnation for her response to the crisis AP

Myint Kyaing, a permanent secretary at Myanmar's ministry of labor, immigration and population, told Reuters: "We are ready to take them back as soon as possible after Bangladesh sends the forms back to us."

The forms require information including names of family members, previous address, and date of birth, Reuters reported.