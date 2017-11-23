  • STV
  • MySTV

Man jailed for rape he did not commit is 'not bitter'

ITV

The man who spent nearly 46 years in prison has told ITV News he is not "bitter".

Wilbert Jones was released from prison last week.
Wilbert Jones was released from prison last week. AP

A man who spent nearly 46 years in prison for a crime he did not commit has told ITV News he is not "bitter" about what happened to him.

Wilbert Jones, now 65, was arrested aged 19 in 1972 for the kidnap and rape of a nurse.

But after it emerged authorities had withheld evidence that would have exonerated Mr Jones decades ago, a judge overturned his conviction.

In his first interview since his release last week, Mr Jones told ITV News he was not "bitter" about what happened to him and forgave those responsible.

Asked how it felt to be free, he said: "Great, I mean wonderful. You imagine how good it is to be free out of prison. I been locked up since I was a teenager."

Since his release he has been spending time with his family, and has received gifts from well-wishers around the world.

Mr Jones was arrested in 1972 on suspicion of abducting a nurse at gunpoint in a hospital car park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He was convicted of aggravated rape at a 1974 retrial and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The nurse, who died in 2008, picked Mr Jones out of a police lineup more than three months after the rape. But she also told police that the man who raped her was taller and had a "much rougher" voice than Jones had.

Mr Jones' lawyers claim the nurse's description matches a man who was arrested but never charged in the rape of a woman abducted from another hospital car park, 27 days after the nurse's attack. The same man also was arrested on suspicion of raping another woman in 1973, but was only charged and convicted of armed robbery.

Prosecutors will appeal the decision to overturn his conviction, but the result will not be known for months.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.