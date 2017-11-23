Footballer Robinho sentenced to nine years for rape

The former Manchester City forward has denied the allegation of gang rape.

Robinho has denied the allegation of gang rape. PA

Former Manchester City football star Robinho has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison for rape by a Milan court.

The Brazilian player, real name Robson de Souza, was found guilty of taking part in a gang rape in 2013, according to Italian news reports.

He is said to have attacked a 22-year-old Albanian woman along with five other men.

Robinho, 33, has protested his innocence of the charge. He was not in court for the hearing and entered a not guilty plea via his lawyer, said local news reports.

The Italian court process allows for multiple appeals and it was reported that his sentence will be put on hold until the process has run its course.

The footballer was not in court for the hearing and is expected to appeal. AP

The alleged attack dates to the period between 2010 and 2015 when Robinho was playing for AC Milan.

A statement on his Instagram page on Thursday night said that he had "already defended himself against the charges, maintaining that he played no part in the incident".

It added that "all legal steps" were "already being taken regarding this decision".

Robinho, who has 100 caps for Brazil, joined Manchester City from Real Madrid in 2008 but failed to live up to expectations at City and left the club for Milan after one and a half seasons.

He is currently based in Brazil, playing for the Atletico Mineiro.