Oscar Pistorius prison sentence is more than doubled

The Blade Runner will now serve 13 years and five months for shooting his girlfriend.

Oscar Pistorius. AP

Oscar Pistorius has had his sentence increased to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by prosecutors, who challenged the Blade Runner's "too lenient" six-year jail sentence.

The South African Olympic athlete has served just over a year of that six-year sentence.

Reeva Steenkamp at an awards ceremony with Pistorius in 2012. AP

Pistorius shot his model girlfriend in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013.

He denied murder and claimed he thought he was shooting an intruder behind the door of a bathroom in his home.

The 31-year-old was initially convicted of manslaughter but that conviction was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by the Supreme Court.

Pistorius was the first amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games and has won six gold medals in the Paralympic Games.