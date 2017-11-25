  • STV
  • MySTV

Time magazine rejects Trump's 'Person of the Year' claim

ITV

The magazine disputes the President's account of how he rejected a request for an interview.

Donald Trump speaks to reports at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump speaks to reports at Mar-a-Lago. AP

Time magazine has disputed Donald Trump's account of how he rejected a request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.

In a tweet as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the president sounded dismissive of the honour he received last year and could receive again.

He tweeted: "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot.

"I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Time later posted a tweet of its own disputing Mr Trump's account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."

Mr Trump frequently brags about appearing on the cover of the famous magazine, and has falsely claimed to hold the record for cover appearances.

Mr Trump has often claimed to have been on the most covers of Time magazine.
Mr Trump has often claimed to have been on the most covers of Time magazine. PA

He also hit out at Time in 2015 when it named German Chancellor Angela Merkel as its person of the year.

Time's Person of the Year is defined by the weekly as "a person (or people) who has had the most influence over the news in the last 12 months".

Awarded since 1927, the accolade has gone to a wide variety of people - even Adolf Hitler in 1938, and Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942.

Mr Trump's tweet was mocked online, including by British tennis star Andy Murray.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.