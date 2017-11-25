  • STV
  • MySTV

British woman jailed in Iran thanks marchers for support

ITV

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke from prison in Tehran as a rally was held near her home.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin, is joined by supporters
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin, is joined by supporters PA

A British mother jailed in Iran has spoken from prison in Tehran to thank those campaigning for her release.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe addressed those attending a rally and march, including actress Emma Thompson, through a phone and loudspeaker to thank everyone for their support.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned in Tehran since April 2016, when she was arrested at the city's airport after a holiday with her then 22-month-old daughter Gabriella.

She told the rally near her home in north London: "I'm so grateful for everybody's support and love... I am so overwhelmed and moved.

"All that is on my mind is to be back home and to be back with my family."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in jail on charges of spying and seeking to overthrow the Tehran regime, and has been held in solitary confinement.

Her family has led a long-running campaign for her release, saying she is innocent and raising fears for her physical and mental health.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her daughter.

At the protest a tearful Thompson hit out at the "bunch of angry molecules bumping around in Westminster" and urged the Government to do more to bring her home.

The Love Actually actress, who was suffering from pneumonia, called on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to "get on a plane", after his suggestion earlier this month that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists in Iran exposed her to the threat of her five-year sentence being doubled.

The Oscar-winning actress said: "We are a net of compassion and love for Nazanin and her family. This is what we human beings do best, in stark contrast to the bunch of angry molecules bumping around in Westminster.

Actress Emma Thompson with Richard Ratcliffe.
Actress Emma Thompson with Richard Ratcliffe. PA

"If I can get out of bed with pneumonia to support a horribly abused member of our community then our Foreign Secretary can get on a plane and go to Iran and deal with the problem he's so seriously exacerbated."

Thompson added: "The screw is twisting more and more and her physical and mental health is deteriorating to such a degree now that I think we are in a very urgent situation.

"I can't imagine the effect of being separated for 19 months from your child. I would have gone bonkers if that had happened to me.

"I'm just so passionate about getting her back, it's a sort of physical feeling of anguish for her."

Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn Tulip Siddiq spoke to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and later said: "We discussed how we would take both our daughters to Peppa Pig World when she's released."

Mrs Zaghari-Racliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said: "It is profoundly moving to see so many people here.

"I can really feel the love, and Nazanin can feel the love, and in the end that's the most important thing, that's what keeps us going."

The rally took place before a march to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, north-west London, to hand in a "Mothers' Open Letter" asking for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from the Tehran prison.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.