Two killed and dozens injured after huge blast in China

ITV

The explosion tore through a riverfront district in eastern city of Ningbo, flattening buildings.

At least two people were killed and two seriously injured in the accident.
At least two people were killed and two seriously injured in the accident.

At least two people have been killed and dozens of others were injured after a huge explosion hit a port city in China.

The blast in the riverfront district of Ningbo knocked down buildings and left streets littered with damaged cars and debris.

News footage showed shocked and injured victims being carried out from the scene of the accident.

Local news reports said it had occurred at a factory but a police statement said the cause was under investigation.

There were also unconfirmed suggestions that the explosion may have been caused to damage to a gas pipeline during demolition work that was taking place.

Buildings were destroyed and the streets were littered with debris from the blast.
Buildings were destroyed and the streets were littered with debris from the blast.

Two people died in the accident and two others are seriously injured, police said in a statement posted online.

At least 30 others were taken to hospitals, according to Huanqiu.com, a website operated by the newspaper Global Times.

The newspaper said that the buildings which were destroyed by the blast were vacant and in the process of being demolished.

However, there may have been people in the area collecting scrap for recycling, the report added.

Ningbo lies on China's east coast, around 100 miles below Shanghai.

