Iranian TV airs more allegations against British mother

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since April 2016. PA

Iranian state TV has aired more allegations against a detained British-Iranian woman.

The TV programme focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

The programme showed pictures of a BBC pay stub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government which is working to secure her release.

It has also been reported the UK is considering repaying Tehran some £400 million from a pre-1979 arms deal.

Both sides say the money is not related to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four US citizens in 2016.

The fresh allegations come one day after supporters of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe staged a rally and march in north London.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke publicly for the first time since her jailing, addressing those attending, including actress Emma Thompson, through a phone and loudspeaker to thank everyone for their support.