British man among 22 injured in Tenerife floor collapse

The floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.

Firefighters work amongst the rubble of the nightclub. Bomberos de Tenerife

More than 20 people, including a British man, have been injured on the island of Tenerife after the floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services in the Canary Islands said that people fell "about one storey" into the basement early on Sunday after a hole of approximately four square metres (43 sq ft) opened in the floor.

A total of 22 people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

The hole opened up on the nightclub's dancefloor. Bomberos de Tenerife

A local emergency services spokesperson said a 59-year-old British man had been transported to hospital with a broken bone in his lower body.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists.

Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.