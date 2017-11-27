Trains kill 106 reindeer in Norway in just three days

On Saturday alone, 65 reindeer were mown down by freight trains in the country.

In the worst previous 12-month period, 250 reindeer were killed. AP

More than 100 reindeer have been killed by freight trains in just three days in Norway.

On Saturday, 65 animals were mown down, while a total of 106 reindeer have been killed since Thursday.

Torstein Appfjell, a reindeer herder in Helgeland county in the south of the country, described the deaths as "unprecedented" and "totally tragic" for so many of the deer to lose their lives in this way.

He continued that in the worst previous 12-month period, 250 animals were killed in train accidents.

Norwegian media reported that Bane Nor, which operates the trains, had reduced speeds in the area in response.