  • STV
  • MySTV

Pope urges Myanmar to work towards peaceful future

ITV

The pontiff failed to refer to the plight of Rohingya Muslims during his speech.

Pope Francis and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Pope Francis and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. AP

Pope Francis urged Myanmar to work towards peace and "respect for the dignity and rights of each member of society" but failed to directly refer to the plight of Rohingya Muslims.

Speaking in Naypyidaw alongside Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, he acknowledged that the country is "suffering from civil conflict and hostilities" that have "lasted all too long and created deep divisions".

However, after some papal advisers warned against referring to Rohingya, he did not mention them by name.

"The future of Myanmar must be peace," he said. "A peace based on respect for the dignity and rights of each member of society, respect for each ethnic group and its identity, respect for the rule of law, and respect for a democratic order that enables each individual and every group - none excluded - to offer its legitimate contribution to the common good."

He added: "The arduous process of peace building and national reconciliation can only advance through a commitment to justice and respect for human rights."

Child Rohingya refugees in Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Child Rohingya refugees in Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh. AP

More than 620,000 Rohingya have left northern Rakhine over the past three months to escape a military crackdown described by Amnesty International as "crimes against humanity".

The United Nations and others have said the military's actions appeared to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."

Many, including thousands of children, have escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh due to persecution from the Burmese military in their native state of Rakhine.

The Pope had been warned against saying the word 'Rohingya' in case it set off a diplomatic incident that could turn the country's military and government against minority Christians, Reuters reported.

Pope Francis had been warned against using the word 'Rohingya'.
Pope Francis had been warned against using the word 'Rohingya'. AP

Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been criticised for failing to condemn the violence, also failed to mention Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens nor as a distinct ethnic group and it rejects the term 'Rohingya' and its use.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate who for years faced down the junta that long ruled her country, has faced condemnation from around the globe for expressing doubts about reports of abuses.

She said: "Of the many challenges that our government has been facing, the situation in the Rakhine has most strongly captured the attention of the world."

She said that Myanmar would address "long-standing issues" that have eroded trust and understanding, harmony and cooperation, between different communities in Rakhine."

The UN has described the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing", with evidence of mass murder and rape as dozens of villages were burned down by the Myanmar military.

The violence began after clashes between insurgents and security forces in August, with more than half a million people believed to have subsequently escaped across the border.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.