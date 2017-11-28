North Korea reported to have fired ballistic missile

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, a South Korean news agency has reported.

North Korea has reportedly fired a ballistic missile. PA

The missile was fired from north of Pyongyang and flew eastward, Yohap News Agency reported, citing South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

"North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today," the Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying.

If confirmed the firing would be North Korea's first test since it launched an intermediate ballistic missile in September.

