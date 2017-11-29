Suspect pleads not guilty to deadly New York truck attack

Authorities say Sayfullo Saipov, a resident of New Jersey, killed eight in the attack.

The man accused of carrying out a deadly truck attack on a New York cycle path in October has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes multiple potential death penalty counts.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to hear his court-appointed lawyer tell federal Judge Vernon Broderick he was pleading not guilty to an indictment, which was returned last week.

Authorities say Saipov, a resident of Paterson, New Jersey, killed eight people with a truck attack near the World Trade Centre.

Law enforcement officials said the accused, who moved to the United States legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan, had Islamic State group propaganda on his mobile phones.

Before settling in New Jersey with his wife and children, Saipov lived in Ohio and Florida, working as a commercial truck driver.

He remains held without bail.