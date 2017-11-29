Donald Trump's Twitter account shares anti-Muslim videos

The retweeted clips were originally posted by Britain First's deputy leader.

Donald Trump has more than 40 million Twitter followers. AP

Donald Trump has re-tweeted videos posted by the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First claiming to show Muslims committing crimes.

The US President's Twitter account shared three posts by Jayda Fransen to his 43.6 million followers on Wednesday.

The posts included unverified videos claiming to show a Muslim migrant attacking a boy on crutches and a Muslim destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Ms Fransen, 31, from Penge, south-east London, is on bail facing four charges of causing religiously aggravated harassment as part of a Kent Police investigation into the distribution of leaflets and the posting of online videos during a trial held at Canterbury Crown Court in May.

She will also appear in court in Northern Ireland in December charged with using threatening and abusive language in connection with a speech she made at an anti-terrorism demonstration in Belfast on August 6.

Jayda Fransen is the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First. PA

Ms Fransen responded to the re-tweets by saying: "God bless you Trump! God bless America!"

Brendan Cox, widower of MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a right-wing extremist, said: "Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he's trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself."

Paul Joseph Watson, the UK-based editor of far-right conspiracy website Infowars, said: "Yeah, someone might want to tell whoever is running Trump's Twitter account this morning that retweeting Britain First is not great optics."