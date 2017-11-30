British volunteer with Kurdish forces in Syria killed

Oliver Hall, believed to be 24 and from Portsmouth, volunteered to fight Islamic State.

A British man who travelled to Syria to fight against Islamic State has been killed while clearing mines in the recently-liberated city of Raqqa.

The man, named as 24-year-old Oliver Hall from the Portsmouth area, had only been in the war-torn country for about four months when he died.

He was said to have been clearing mines from Raqqa, which had been under the so-called caliphate's control for three and a half years, with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) when he was caught in an explosion and fatally injured.

His family have been informed.

It is with deep regret and sorrow that I can confirm via Kurdish sources in Syria that Ollie Hall, a UK national who travelled to Syria in August to help in the liberation of the Isis city of Raqqa with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), fell on 25 November from an explosion of ordnance left by Daesh after the liberation of the city. > Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Ollie at this time. Mark Campbell, co-chairman of the Kurdish Solidarity Campaign

He is thought to be the seventh British citizen to die on Syrian soil while volunteering in the fight against Islamic State.

In October it was reported another 24-year-old, Jac Holmes, was also killed while clearing mines in Raqqa.